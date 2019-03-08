Home

Hastings (née Bannister)
Nita On February 27th, after a brave fight, passed peacefully at home with her beloved family all around her.
Dearly loved wife of Eric and a loving mum, nan and great nan, sister and sister in law. Gone from us but leaving
lots of wonderful memories,
you will never be forgotten.
Cremation at City Road, 3.15 on
13th March. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Eve Appeal
and afterwards for refreshments
at 9 Ormes Meadow.
Published in The Star on Mar. 8, 2019
