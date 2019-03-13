Home

HOBSON Nigel Died suddenly on
21st February 2019.
A devoted husband of Karen, a much loved son of Anyes,
brother-in-law of Lynn, Glyn and Jane, uncle to Jack and Tom, close relation and well respected friend to many. Funeral to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Wednesday 20th March at 1:00pm. Family flowers only but donations may be given to Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cancer Research UK on the day or via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Nigel-Hobson
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2019
