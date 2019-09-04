Home

Wood Funeral Services
848 Ecclesall Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 8TP
0114 266 1244
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:00
Ecclesall All Saints Church
Ringinglow Road
Nicholas Pearson Notice
Pearson Nicholas John Patrick Age 56 years, who died on 10th August 2019.
Beloved brother of Melanie and
dear father to George and Elene.
We and your many friends and family will always love you and miss you.
Rest in peace darling.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held on Friday 6th September, 1.00pm at Ecclesall All Saints Church,
Ringinglow Road, S11 7PP, all welcome.
For flowers or details of donations to Huntington's Disease Research please contact Debora at Wood Funeral Directors, 848 Ecclesall Road,
Tel: 0114 266 1244
Published in The Star on Sept. 4, 2019
