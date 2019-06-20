|
|
|
HARVEY (née Connor)
Nellie Passed away on June 8th, 2019
aged 86 years. late of Weedon Street, Carbrook
Beloved Wife of the late Frank
Much Loved Mam of Gary, Darren
and Sarah
Dear Mother in law, Nan and Great Nan
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on Thursday June 27th at 11.45am
No flowers by request please.
Donations for the Alzheimers Society to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
You are my sunshine
My only sunshine
You make me happy when
Skies are grey
No one will know dear
How much I love you
Please don't take my sunshine away
Love you Mam, Gary and Janet x x
In my heart your memory
lingers,
Always tender, fond and true,
There's not a day, dear
mother,
I do not think of you.
Love you Mam, Daren and Jayne x x
Good night sleep tight
hope the bed bugs don't bite
See you in the morning
All being well
God Bless sweet dreams
Miss you Mam
Sarah, Dave, Connor and Daniel x x
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
