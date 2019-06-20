HARVEY (née Connor)

Nellie Passed away on June 8th, 2019

aged 86 years. late of Weedon Street, Carbrook

Beloved Wife of the late Frank

Much Loved Mam of Gary, Darren

and Sarah

Dear Mother in law, Nan and Great Nan

The Funeral Service will take place at

City Road Crematorium on Thursday June 27th at 11.45am

No flowers by request please.

Donations for the Alzheimers Society to

H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA



You are my sunshine

My only sunshine

You make me happy when

Skies are grey

No one will know dear

How much I love you

Please don't take my sunshine away

Love you Mam, Gary and Janet x x



In my heart your memory

lingers,

Always tender, fond and true,

There's not a day, dear

mother,

I do not think of you.

Love you Mam, Daren and Jayne x x



Good night sleep tight

hope the bed bugs don't bite

See you in the morning

All being well

God Bless sweet dreams

Miss you Mam

Sarah, Dave, Connor and Daniel x x Published in The Star on June 20, 2019