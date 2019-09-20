Kemp Neil Aubrey Surrounded by family

Neil Aubrey Kemp passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019.

Much loved Dad of Natalie, Kelly and Jodie and loving Grandfather to

Megan and Kobe.

Service and cremation at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Saturday 28th September at 10.00 am.

No flowers please. Donations welcome to St Luke's Hospice Sheffield.



Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,

His weary trials and troubles past,

In silence he suffered,

in patience he bore,

Now Dad you will suffer no more.

What would we give if we could say,

Hiya Dad, in the same old way

To hear your voice, see your smile

To sit with you and chat awhile

Until we see each other again,

Love you x

Natalie, Kelly, Jodie ,

Josie, Julian and Wayne

Night Night Grandad,

Love Megan and Kobe x Published in The Star on Sept. 20, 2019