Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
14:30
Holy Trinity Church
Millhouses
Myra Wilkes Notice
Wilkes (née Entwistle)
Myra Isabelle Aged 95 years of Ecclesall,
died peacefully on 9th June
in Moorland House, Hathersage.
Adored wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Michael, Malcolm and Allie.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Millhouses on Monday 1st July
at 2.30pm, followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished, made payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath and Sons,
4 - 16 Earsham St, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on June 14, 2019
