|
|
|
Chaloner (née McKay)
Mona Evelyn passed away peacefully on 31st May 2019, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
a loving mum of Linda and Susan,
mother-in-law of Alan and David, grandmother of Anthony, Matthew, Ben and Simon, great grandmother of Alex, Will, Emily, Grace, Jessica, Josh, Charlotte and Samantha.
Funeral to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Friday 28th June at 11:30am.
Family flowers only but donations may be given to The Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to John Fairest Funeralcare on 0114 2343129.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2019
Read More