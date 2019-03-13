Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Molly Harwood

Molly Harwood Notice
HARWOOD Molly Patricia Passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on the 7th March 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Dick. Loving Mam, Nan and Sister.
Funeral Service to be held at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations for Dementia UK, may be given on the day or sent to
If Roses grow in Heaven,
Please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms
And tell her they're from me.
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2019
