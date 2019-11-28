Home

Mick Platts

Notice

Mick Platts Notice
Platts Mick Passed away peacefully
on 15th November,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Irene,
loving dad of Michael & Lee and
their partners Karen & Lisa,
and much loved grandad of Paddy, Katie, Louie, Connor & Billy.

No one knows my sorrow,
Few have seen me weep,
I cry from a broken heart,
Whilst others are asleep.

I loved you from the day we met Mick,
Loving wife, Irene xx

Service to take place Grenoside North Chapel on Tuesday 10th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Macmillan Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital.
Published in The Star on Nov. 28, 2019
