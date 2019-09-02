|
|
|
Broughton Mick Loving husband of Mavis for 59 years, loving father
and father-in-law to Paul and Jo,
David and Alison.
Treasured grandad to
Natalie, Alfie and Sam.
Great grandad to Judd,
Francesca and George
Taken from us on the 20th August.
Miss you already Mick. Love you.
Funeral at Grenoside Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 15.30pm and afterwards at the top Red Lion.
All welcome.
No flowers by request.
Donations for Yorkshire Air Ambulance welcome on the day.
Published in The Star on Sept. 2, 2019