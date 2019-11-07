|
WOODCOCK Michael Died peacefully in the loving care
of St Luke's Hospice on Wednesday
30th October 2019.
A devoted husband of Sonia,
wonderful father of Michael and Alicia, loving father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
A service to celebrate Woody's
life will take place at 3:15pm on
Friday 15th November 2019 at
City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to St Luke's Hospice or SARAG (Asbestos Support Charity) maybe left at the service or sent to W Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Only hearts that have been deeply loved can be truly broken.
Published in The Star on Nov. 7, 2019