John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30
Christ Church
Fulwood
Wilson Michael Stanley Aged 75 years, of Fulwood,
died peacefully on 15th September
in St Luke's Hospice. Much loved husband of the late Angela, father of James, father-in-law of Tara, grandfather of Thomas & Ella
and partner of Lavinia.
Service at Christ Church, Fulwood
on Friday 4th October at 11:30am
followed by committal at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to 'St Luke's Hospice' may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019
