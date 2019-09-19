|
|
|
Wilson Michael Stanley Aged 75 years, of Fulwood,
died peacefully on 15th September
in St Luke's Hospice. Much loved husband of the late Angela, father of James, father-in-law of Tara, grandfather of Thomas & Ella
and partner of Lavinia.
Service at Christ Church, Fulwood
on Friday 4th October at 11:30am
followed by committal at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to 'St Luke's Hospice' may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019