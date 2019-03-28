Home

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
18:00
Sacred Heart
Hillsborough
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart
Hillsborough
Stanley Michael (Mick) Of Hollins Drive Stannington.
Passed away peacefully in
St Luke's Hospice, Sheffield on 19th March 2019 at the age of 79
with his family by his side.
Loving husband of the late Joan,
dad of Katherine and Helen, grandad of Hannah and Daniel, uncle of Marie, Paula and John. Companion of Pat.
A reception into Sacred Heart, Hillsborough, will be held on
Tuesday 2nd April at 6pm followed by a Catholic Mass on Wednesday 3rd April at 11am and a cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Luke's Hospice
in lieu of flowers can be made to
Co-op Funeral Services
649-651 Ecclesall Road Sheffield,
S11 8PT or in church on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
