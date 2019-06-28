|
|
|
PARDEN Michael Bernard
(Mike) Aged 83 years.
Peacefully on 18th June in hospital.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much loved dad of Susannah, Nicholas,
Matthew, James and Michael
and a very dear grandad.
Service at St Mary's Church,
High Green on Tuesday
9th July at 10.45am and afterwards
at Grenoside Crematorium
(North Chapel).
No flowers please, if wished
donations payable to the
Childrens Hospital may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons,
Earsham St. S4 7LS.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on June 28, 2019