John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
15:15
City Road Crematorium
Michael Kershaw Notice
KERSHAW Michael Frederick Aged 80 years of Stannington, formerly of Crookes.
Died peacefully on 26th August in hospital. Beloved husband of Brenda, loving father of Maureen and Patrick and very dear grandad of Charlotte, Callum, Connor and Sarah.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "Macmillan Cancer Support" may be sent to
Adam Heath John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham St, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 30, 2019
