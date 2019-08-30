Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
City Road Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Crapper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Crapper

Notice Condolences

Michael Crapper Notice
CRAPPER Michael Passed away on
7th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
A much loved Dad of Glynn, Kelly and the late Michael and a dearly loved Grandad of Denver.
Also a loving brother to Colin, Dennis,
Maureen, Betty, Pat and Kathleen.
Rest in Peace.
'A Wybourn lad for over 30 years'
and was loved and known by many.
Service and Interment at City Road Cemetery on Friday 6th September at 2.30pm. Flowers may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
Published in The Star on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now