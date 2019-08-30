|
|
|
CRAPPER Michael Passed away on
7th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
A much loved Dad of Glynn, Kelly and the late Michael and a dearly loved Grandad of Denver.
Also a loving brother to Colin, Dennis,
Maureen, Betty, Pat and Kathleen.
Rest in Peace.
'A Wybourn lad for over 30 years'
and was loved and known by many.
Service and Interment at City Road Cemetery on Friday 6th September at 2.30pm. Flowers may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
Published in The Star on Aug. 30, 2019