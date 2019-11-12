|
|
|
Corker Michael (Mick) Passed away peacefully on October 30th, aged 69 years, in the loving care of
St. Catherine's Nursing Home.
Brother of John and Alan.
Brother in Law of Judy and Kath.
Service to take place at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 12.30pm.
Enquiries to John Fairest,
Wadsley Bridge.
Our Brother Michael,
Loving and kind in all his ways.
Upright and kind to the end of his days.
Sincere and kind in heart and mind.
Beautiful memories he left behind.
Love John and Judy xx
Though your smile has gone forever,
and your hand we cannot touch.
We have so many memories of you,
Brother we loved so much.
Love Alan and Kath xx
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2019