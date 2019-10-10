Home

Mavis Greaves

Mavis Greaves Notice
Greaves (née Nightingale)
Mavis Rose Aged 87 years,
formerly of Kerwin Drive, Dore. Died peacefully on 4th October
in Harrogate Hospital.
Loving mother of Sarah, Jane & Rachel,
dear mother-in-law of David,
much loved Nan of Daniel
(and Francesca), James, William, Charlotte & Ellie, very dear great-gran of Freddie and dear sister of Elaine.
Service and interment at
St. Oswald's Church, Church Lane, Collingham, Wetherby, LS22 5AU on Monday 21st October at 11.30am. Flowers or donations if wished made payable to "Stroke Association" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk

Much loved and will be
remembered always
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019
