CHAPMAN (née Stones)
Mavis Passed away peacefully in
St Luke's Hospice on 26th October aged 82. Beloved wife of Barrie, loving mum of Julie, mother-in-law of David and much loved grandma of Olivia also sister of Margaret, Betty and Jack and sister-in-law of Pat, Marina and Joy.
A service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 10.30 am. No flowers by request, donations in lieu for St Luke's Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Mavis will be sadly missed.
Published in The Star on Oct. 31, 2019