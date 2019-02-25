Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Birks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Birks

Notice Condolences

Mavis Birks Notice
BIRKS (née Humphries)
Mavis Passed away in hospital on
16th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Much loved mum of Linda and the
late Katrina, mother in law of
David and Paul.
Special nannan to Keren, Ryan,
Jack, Molly and Spencer.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Thursday
7th March at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu made payable to S.Y.C.F. in memory of Molly Hurst may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Could people attending the funeral please wear something purple.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.