|
|
|
BIRKS (née Humphries)
Mavis Passed away in hospital on
16th February 2019, aged 80 years.
Much loved mum of Linda and the
late Katrina, mother in law of
David and Paul.
Special nannan to Keren, Ryan,
Jack, Molly and Spencer.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Thursday
7th March at 1:00pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu made payable to S.Y.C.F. in memory of Molly Hurst may be sent to John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Could people attending the funeral please wear something purple.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More