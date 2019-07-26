|
|
|
Matthews Maurice Of Dunham on Trent.
Passed away suddenly
at home on 16th July 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of the late Maureen.
Long term member of
The Wise Old Owls.
A funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, East Drayton on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 11.30am followed by another service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts
DN22 6LA. 01777 703502.
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019