Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Hurton & Son
73 Grove St
Retford, Nottinghamshire DN22 6LA
01777 854221
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
St Peter's Church
East Drayton
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Matthews

Notice Condolences

Maurice Matthews Notice
Matthews Maurice Of Dunham on Trent.
Passed away suddenly
at home on 16th July 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of the late Maureen.
Long term member of
The Wise Old Owls.
A funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, East Drayton on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 11.30am followed by another service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to E Hurton & Son,
73 Grove Street, Retford, Notts
DN22 6LA. 01777 703502.
Published in The Star on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E Hurton & Son
Download Now