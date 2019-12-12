|
|
|
RIDLEY (née Gaynor)
Maureen Marie Passed away peacefully
on 28th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Harry,
much loved mum of Janet and Ann
and a treasured nan and g-nan.
Service and interment at
City Road Cemetery on
Wednesday 18th December 2019
at 10.15am. Flowers or donations payable to 'St Luke's Hospice'
may be sent to
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354 Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AS.
Gone is the face we loved so dear,
Silent is the voice we loved to hear.
Too far away for sight or speech,
But not too far for thought to reach.
Though her smile is gone forever,
And her hand we cannot touch.
Still we have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much.
Her memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part.
For no one else can ever be,
More cherished in our hearts.
'Forever loved'
Published in The Star on Dec. 12, 2019