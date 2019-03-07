|
|
|
LINLEY Maureen Passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday 1st March aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Ray, much loved mum of Brian & Julie, loving nan/gran to Bev, Louis & Katie, also momo to Lily, Paige, Alfie & Amber.
Service to take place at Tinsley Park Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday 20th March at 10.30am followed by interment in Tinsley Park Cemetery.
All floral tributes to be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare, Suffolk Road,
Sheffield, S2 4BX
'We can no longer see you with our eyes, touch you with our hands, but we will feel you in our hearts forever"
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2019
