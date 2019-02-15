|
|
|
Morewood Matthew Lee Passed away on
4th February 2019, aged 46 years.
A loving and much loved son and brother to Christian and uncle to Seth.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 11:45am.
Donations, if desired, to
Archer Project Sheffield.
All enquiries to H Keeton
Funeral Directors, Handsworth
Tel: 0114 2692785
Looking back with memories,
Upon the path you trod,
We bless the hours we had with you,
And leave the rest with God.
Published in The Star on Feb. 15, 2019
