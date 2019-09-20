Home

Mary Taylor

Mary Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Mary Patricia
(nee Wilcockson) Beloved wife of the late Ernest
Robert (Bob), passed away on
5th September 2019.
Loving mum of Susan, Janet
and Colleen, special grandma of
Kathryn, Hannah, Jamie, Rosannah
and Eleanor, great grandma of
Robert, Sophie and Thomas,
mum in law of Philip and Bryant.
Funeral service to take place in
Wadsley Church on Wednesday
25th September at 2.30pm followed by interment at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel. Flowers or donations may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Sept. 20, 2019
