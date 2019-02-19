|
|
|
Sturman Mary
(formerly Manton)
nee Hoggard Passed away peacefully at home in Oughtibridge on
5th February 2019 aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late
Eric James Manton.
A dear and loving mum to Adrian, Karen and the late Kevin and Paul. Mother in law to Roland and a much loved sister, aunt and sister in law.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on
5th March at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please, any donations will be sent to
Sheffield Teaching Hospital Charitable Trust and can be given on the day or sent to John Fairest Wadsley Bridge.
You are not forgotten Mary,
Nor ever will be,
As long as life and memory lasts,
We will remember you.
Your loving sister Pat.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2019
