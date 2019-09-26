Home

REYNOLDS (née Channings)
Mary Passed away peacefully
in the Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital
on 19th September, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum and sister
and devoted grandma.
Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 4th October
at 2pm. Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable
to 'SHC 5363 Palliative Care Unit'
may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019
