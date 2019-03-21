|
MARSDEN Mary Alletson Passed away on
9th March 2019 aged 94 years after a long, happy and full life. Much loved wife of the late Albert, devoted mother of John and mother-in-law to Louise. A proud and very dear grandma of Cathy and Alice. Funeral service to be held at
St Oswald's Church, Millhouses on Friday, 29th March 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by a private committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made, if desired, for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Bridlington Lifeboat Station).
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
