HARDY (née Gilvary)
Mary Passed away on the
6th of October 2019,
aged 86 years,
after a fall at home and
a short hospital stay.
Beloved wife of 59 years to Tony
and adored by the rest of the family.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium 3.10pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be to the
Red Cross, for which a box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
W N Allcock Funeral Services,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433328
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019