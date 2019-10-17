Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hardy

Notice Condolences

Mary Hardy Notice
HARDY (née Gilvary)
Mary Passed away on the
6th of October 2019,
aged 86 years,
after a fall at home and
a short hospital stay.
Beloved wife of 59 years to Tony
and adored by the rest of the family.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium 3.10pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be to the
Red Cross, for which a box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
W N Allcock Funeral Services,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield,
S21 4FW. Tel 01246 433328
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.