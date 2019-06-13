Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
09:30
City Road Crematorium
Mary Goodyear Notice
GOODYEAR (née Cassinelli)
Mary Joan Passed away at home on the
2nd June 2019, aged 89 years.
Dearly Loved Wife of the Late Ken, Loving Mum to Michael and Patricia, Mother in Law to Lorraine and
Nan to Reece.
Funeral Service to be held at City Road Crematorium on 21st June at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, but any kind donations for Sheffield Children's Hospital may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Rd, S2 2SP
Published in The Star on June 13, 2019
