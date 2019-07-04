Home

Mary Butler Notice
BUTLER Mary Susan 12.04.1959 - 30.06.2019

Aged 60 years,
died peacefully at home.
Wife of Michael Tooley and
mother to Katharine and Edmund, sister of Mark and Heather,
a much loved step-daughter to
Cate and cousin of Jill. Also a dear auntie and godmother to many.
To be received into the
Church of the Mother of God, Abbeydale Road on Thursday 11th July at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass to take place on Friday 12th July at 2.00pm,
followed by cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
at 3.30pm, all welcome.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu to Mary's Meals via
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.

Requiescat In Pace

'Old lawyers never die,
they just lose their appeal.'
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019
