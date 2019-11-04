Home

Martin Hardwick Notice
Hardwick Martin Richard Peacefully on 29th October, aged 51 years.
A much loved husband of Trish, loving dad of Rebecca, Thomas, Nicholas and Sean, also a dear
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Funeral service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations for the
Huntington's Disease Association may
be given on the day or sent c/o
J.F. knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Nov. 4, 2019
