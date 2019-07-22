|
FOX Martin Peter Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 11th July 2019, aged 62 years.
A dearly loved Husband, devoted Dad, loving Son and Brother.
Funeral Service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday
29th July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but any kind donations will be split between Weston Park Hospital and
St. Luke's Hospice, and may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on July 22, 2019