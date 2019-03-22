Reed (née Seedhouse)

Marlene Darwent Aged 84 years passed

away peacefully on

5th March 2019.

Wife of the late Wilfred

and the late Terry.

Much loved mum to Louise and Jantelle, mother-in-law to Brian

and Martin, nan to Sally , Lauren

and Ashleigh and great nan to Milla, Corby, Jace, Archer and Eliza.

Funeral to take place at Hutcliffe Wood on Friday 5th April at 2pm and afterwards at Hallamshire Proprietary Bowling Club ,Hands Road S10 1NB .

Donations to

British Heart Foundation if desired .

All enquiries to Michael Fogg,

27 Woodhouse Rd, Sheffield S12 2AY,

Tel 0114 265 3000



Thank you for being my mum,

love always Louise and Brian x



See you in our dreams,

love always Jantelle and Martin x



Love you Nan/Nannie from the tops of our heads to the tips of our toes, love you always Sal, Ash, Milla and Jace x



Death leaves a heartache no one

can heal, love leaves a memory

no one can steal.

Love always Lauren , Lee and Archer x



Those special memories of you

will always bring a smile if only

I could have you back for a while.

Love always Ashleigh,

Todd, Corby and Eliza x Published in The Star on Mar. 22, 2019