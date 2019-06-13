TAYLOR Mark Andrew Peacefully in hospital on

3rd June, aged 58 years.

Beloved husband of Mandy, special son of Sandra and the late Keith, dad and best friend of Karl

and Gemma, granddad to Blake,

Olivia, Ella and Dez, and great

granddad to Grayson.

Funeral Service at City Road Crematorium (Old Chapel) on

Friday 21st June at 3.15pm.

Friends are also invited to celebrate Mark's wonderful life at The Dam House, Mushroom Lane, Sheffield.

Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to

"Wish upon a Star" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.



A silent thought, a secret tear,

Keep his memory ever dear,

Time taken away the edge of grief,

But, memory turns back every leaf.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

From your heartbroken wife Mandy XX

~

What would I give to clasp his hand,

His happy face to see,

To hear his voice and see his smile,

That meant so much to me.

From your loving Mum XX Published in The Star on June 13, 2019