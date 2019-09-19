|
|
|
Lawson Mark Passed away after a short illness on 12th September 2019, aged 51 years.
Much loved husband to Shara,
father to Aiden, Daniel and Charlotte, son to Joe and late mother Vera, brother to Michelle and Craig.
Loved and sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 24th September, 1.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
No flowers please, donations in
lieu to Macmillan.
Any enquiries to Carpenters Funeral Directors, 01302 841679.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019