WATFORD Marjorie (Peggy) On 21st October 2019 suddenly at home aged 97 years.
Loving mum of Sheila, Susan,
Margaret and the late Michael.
Also a loving nan, great nan and a
great friend to many.
Cremation on Monday 11th November at 11:45 at City Road. Family flowers only, donations for St Luke's Hospice may be given or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
There is an ache in our hearts that years won't take away.
A place in our hearts no one can fill.
We miss you and always will.
From all the family.
Dear Peggy, you are not forgotten, though on earth you are no more.
Still in memory you are with us as you always were before.
From all the Swifts.
Published in The Star on Nov. 1, 2019