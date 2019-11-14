Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
14:00
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Clark

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Clark Notice
Clark Marjorie
(nee Barnett) Passed away peacefully at home on 7th November 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving mum to Denise and Nicola, gran to Ash, Alex and Chester, and mother in law
to Chris.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations are being collected for
The Renal Unit.
Please send cheques payable to 'Sheffield Hospital Charity' via Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -