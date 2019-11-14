|
Clark Marjorie
(nee Barnett) Passed away peacefully at home on 7th November 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving mum to Denise and Nicola, gran to Ash, Alex and Chester, and mother in law
to Chris.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations are being collected for
The Renal Unit.
Please send cheques payable to 'Sheffield Hospital Charity' via Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019