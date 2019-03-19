Home

Marjorie Blackshaw

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Blackshaw Notice
Blackshaw (née Cheetham)
Marjorie Passed away peacefully
on 8th March 2019
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Herbert
and a much loved mum of Andrew.
Funeral service at Methodist Church Chapeltown on Friday 22nd March at 2.30pm.
Followed by Cremation at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel at 3.30.pm.
No flowers by request donations for the N.S.P.C.C. may be given on the day or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2019
