|
|
|
Parker Marion Aged 65, sadly passed away on the 11th of February in hospital. Beloved wife of Vaughan, Mother of Lee, Grandmother of Kane and Great Grandmother of Myla. Daughter of the late Ron and Elsie Pilkington. Sister of Shirley, Elsie, June, Denise, Charlotte, Ron, John and Terry.
Daughter-in-law of Marion.
The service will be held at
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 12.00 noon. No flowers please, any donations to Cancer Research may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, High Green S35 3HR Family and Friends will be gathering after the service at the Norfolk Arms in Chapeltown.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More