|
|
|
Wright (née Glaves)
Marie Passed away peacefully in Rotherham Hospital on Friday 29th November aged 74 years, after illness bravely borne.
Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Chris and Tim, loving mum-in-law of Kirsty and Claire and a doting and much loved nan.
Funeral service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday
19th December at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to 'Cavendish Cancer Care' and/or 'British Heart Foundation', can be sent to
Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield, S12 2LN.
Published in The Star on Dec. 12, 2019