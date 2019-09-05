Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
City Road Crematorium
Marie Mcloughlin Notice
McLOUGHLIN
(Née Willis)
Marie Vera On the 16th August at Northfields Nursing Home, late of Pye Bank Drive.
Beloved Wife of the late Harry.
Darling Mum of Glenys, Galen and Craig, loving Nan/Mimi of Nathan, James and Jon. Great Nan/Mimi of Kyle, Luke, McKenzie and Rocco.
Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 1.00pm.
Family Flowers only please,
but any kind donations for
Dementia UK and Animal Charity,
may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield S2 2SP.
'We will miss you every day, you were the Love beneath our wings.
Go dance with the Angel's Mum'.
Reunited.
'Rest in Peace my beautiful Marie,
love and miss you always'. June.
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019
