|
|
|
AYRE (née Corker, formerly Baker)
Marie Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by those she loved on 24th October 2019, aged 80 years.
An adored Wife, Mum, Nan-nan and Great Nan-nan whose total devotion to her family makes her loss even greater to bear.
You will be loved and missed every day, all our love, John, Danielle & Stefan, Rebecca & Chris, Bella & Alice xxx
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 11.00am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for St Luke's Hospice either on the day or can be sent to Michael Fogg,
Funeral Director,
27-29 Woodhouse Road,
Sheffield S12 2AY.
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2019