WHYTE Margaret Passed away peacefully at
St Luke's Hospice on
Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 68 years.
Dearly loved by her Daughter Aimi,
Son in Law Adam and
Granddaughter Aureilia.
Margaret will be greatly and sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 11:15am,
followed by a Celebration of Life at Gleadless Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, St Luke's Hospice, Little Common Lane, Sheffield,
S11 9NE and Weston Park Hospital -Weston Park Cancer Charity,
www.westonpark.org.uk
In God's garden up above
Stands a rose we dearly love
She stands with petals open wide
Watered by the tears we've cried
Her fragrance fills our lives each day
Locked in our hearts
she will always stay
Published in The Star on June 28, 2019