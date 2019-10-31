Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:30
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel
WHITELEY (née Keal)
Margaret Passed away peacefully in hospital on October 20, 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of John (Jack), loving Mum of Andrew, Russell and the late Steven and Christopher, Much loved Mother in law of Kathryn and a treasured Nannan of Lauren.
Funeral service and cremation at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Friday November 8th at 1:30pm
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for British Lung Foundation or Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis can be made on the day.
'Loved & remembered always'
Published in The Star on Oct. 31, 2019
