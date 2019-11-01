|
|
|
VESSEY (Née Stones)
Margaret Passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 21st 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Ray and a treasured mum and nannan of Sarah and Amy.
Funeral service at City Road Cemetery Chapel on Friday, 8th November
at 1.45 pm prior to burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to St Luke's Hospice
may be given on the day.
Loving cousin.
Beautiful memories silently kept,
of one I loved and will never forget.
Love always Kath and the late Joe X
My dear cousin
You will be in our thoughts and
heart forever.
Love Irene, Albert, Alison, Eleanor
God Bless.
Published in The Star on Nov. 1, 2019