Slater Margaret Elizabeth Betty In loving memory of Betty who passed away peacefully on 7th February aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Sidney and much loved mum to Michael and Sue.
Will be sadly missed by Justin and Lisa, Joseph and Sophie, Kirsten,
Jessica and Abigail.
With special thanks to the outstanding staff of the Ferns Ward,
Rotherham Hospital.
The funeral service will take place at
Rotherham Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 10.15am.
All are welcome after the service to the Brecks Beefeater, Bawtry Road, Rotherham, S65 3JB.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made to the upkeep of
St James's Parish Church, Ravenfield c/o Bartholomew and Sons, Nightingale House, Nightingale Court, Moorgate, Rotherham, S60 2AB.
A gentle woman passed this way.
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
