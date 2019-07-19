Home

Wood Funeral Services
848 Ecclesall Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 8TP
0114 266 1244
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
09:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Margaret Mason Notice
MASON Margaret At home on 15th July,
aged 90 years.
Former marriage guidance
tutor and sex therapist.
Beloved widow of Cliff and
beloved mother of Simon,
much missed grandmother
of Gwilym and Eleri and much loved mother- in-law of Eluned.
Service and cremation at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Wednesday 24th July at 9.45am.
No flowers by request but
donations in lieu for
The Sheffield Royal Society
for the Blind may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP,
telephone 2661244.
Published in The Star on July 19, 2019
