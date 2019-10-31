Home

Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
Coal Aston Methodist Church
Eckington Road
Resources
Margaret Higgins Notice
Higgins Margaret Edna Of Coal Aston
(formerly of
Manor Park Crescent, Sheffield). Margaret found peace on 21st October after a long and fulfilled life, aged 98 years.
Loving Mum to Steve, Dave and Sue and dearly loved Nan and Great Nan. Service to take place at
Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Road on
Friday 8th November at 1.00pm.
No flowers please but donations may be given to 'The Alzheimer's Society'. 'Guide Dogs For The Blind' and
'Cancer Research UK'. Any enquiries to Peace Funerals, 0114 2530505.
Published in The Star on Oct. 31, 2019
